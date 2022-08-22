Mullins (shin/foot) went 1-for-5 with a run scored and three strikeouts in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

Mullins missed one game after fouling a ball off his right leg/foot Friday. The outfielder has gone 6-for-21 (.286) during a five-game hitting streak, which has included a home run, a triple and two doubles. He's slashing .265/.324/.406 with 11 homers, 49 RBI, 65 runs scored and 25 steals through 117 contests, and he should be able to resume a near-everyday role following his brief absence.