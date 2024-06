Mullins went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a double in an 11-2 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Mullins belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give Baltimore an 8-1 lead. It was his second long ball in as many games, and the outfielder finished with his sixth multi-hit effort over his past eight contests. Over that stretch Mullins is batting a scorching .452 with three home runs, six RBI, nine runs and three stolen bases.