Mullins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mullins has gone 0-for-6 with a strikeout in the past two games, which followed an eight-game stretch in which he went 14-for-31 with three homers, three steals, six RBI and nine runs. Colton Cowser will take over in center field against Texas lefty Andrew Heaney.