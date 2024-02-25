Irvin had increased velocity on all of his pitches in his Grapefruit League debut Sunday versus the Pirates, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Irvin's offseason training has apparently added some additional power to his pitches. He averaged around 92 mph on his fastball and sinker in 2023, with those two pitches combining to be nearly half of all he threw. He also has a curveball, changeup and cutter in his arsenal, and all of them saw velocity increases in his spring debut. The southpaw is in contention for a rotation spot with Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (elbow) likely to miss the start of the campaign.