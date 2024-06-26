Irvin (6-4) took the loss against the Guardians on Tuesday, allowing eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits with no walks and one strikeout over four innings.

Irvin allowed three runs in the first two innings and then five runs in a disastrous fifth frame that included a three-run home run by Jose Ramirez. An error in the fifth resulted in four of the runs being unearned, but the lefty allowed 10 hard-hit balls and only generated five swinging strikes in his second consecutive rough outing. Irvin has yielded 13 runs (nine earned) in those two contests and now owns a 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 74:15 K:BB in 77 innings this season. The 30-year-old will try to get back on track in a home matchup against the Rangers this weekend.