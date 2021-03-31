Stewart (hamstring) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Stewart has been dealing with a hamstring issue since early March that was initially described as minor, but it appears as though it'll cost him time to begin the regular season. The 27-year-old has still been taking at-bats during intrasquad games but hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League matchup since March 5. Once Stewart is healthy enough to return, he should serve as outfield depth for Baltimore.