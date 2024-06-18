Stewart went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Getting the start in right field and batting fifth, Stewart ripped a first-pitch fastball from Jon Gray down the right-field line in the second inning, giving the Mets an early 7-0 lead in an eventual 14-2 rout. The blast ended a 32-game homer drought for Stewart, with his last long ball coming April 30 -- in between, he slashed a woeful .145/.299/.182 with just two RBI in 67 plate appearances. The 30-year-old has seen his playing time largely evaporate with J.D. Martinez handling everyday duties at DH, and even if he heats up at the plate, Stewart's role isn't likely to change much.