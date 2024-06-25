Stewart could handle the strong side of a platoon in left field with Tyrone Taylor while Starling Marte (knee) is on the injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets do have other options to replace Marte, including shifting Jeff McNeil to left and giving Jose Iglesias more time at second base, but some form of Stewart-Taylor timeshare is the most likely scenario. Stewart has provided value at the plate against right-handers this season, slashing .204/.350/.372 with five homers over 140 plate appearances in that split, but Taylor is the better defensive outfielder.