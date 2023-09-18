Hall (2-0) pitched a perfect inning to earn the extra-innings win over the Rays on Sunday.

A groundout allowed the initial runner in the 11th inning to reach third base, but Hall didn't let anyone aboard. The Orioles then walked it off with a Cedric Mullins sacrifice fly in their half of the frame. Hall allowed three runs and failed to record an out Friday versus the Rays, but he's kept runs off the board in four of his last five appearances. He's at a 4.85 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 13 innings this season.