Hall (knee) will make one more rehab start with Triple-A Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hall's latest rehab start in Triple-A was cut short after three innings due to a rain delay, preventing him reaching his target number of innings. He'll remain in the minors for another turn through the rotation as a result, lowering his chances of rejoining the Brewers ahead of the All-Star break. It remains unclear whether the 25-year-old southpaw will be added to Milwaukee's rotation or head to the bullpen once he returns.