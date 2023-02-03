Hall will enter spring training as a starting pitcher, Orioles general manager Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com Friday.
All but one of Hall's 11 appearances late last season came in relief, but he'll come into spring training as one of 12 competitors for five spots in Baltimore's rotation. The dynamic lefty might ultimately wind up in the bullpen over the long haul if he can't improve his control and command, but there's no reason to pull the plug on him as a starter yet. Elias wasn't ready to say Friday whether Hall could move to the O's bullpen if he doesn't win a rotation spot or if he'd head to Triple-A Norfolk.