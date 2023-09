Hall (3-0) allowed an unearned run and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Astros.

Hall put a runner on base due to an error by Adam Frazier in the sixth inning, and that runner came around to score after Jorge Lopez allowed a home run. Over nine appearances in September, Hall has allowed six runs (five earned) over 7.1 innings. The southpaw has a 4.61 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB through 13.2 innings this season.