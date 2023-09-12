Hall (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday over the Cardinals.

Dean Kremer lasted just 4.1 innings as the starter, but Hall was the first reliever in the game, kicking off 4.2 scoreless innings from Baltimore's bullpen. Hall has kept runs off the board in six of his nine major-league outings this season, pitching to a 3.09 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings. He's been used in a versatile role lately, collecting a hold and a blown save since he was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 26. Hall could provide ancillary save support when Yennier Cano is unavailable.