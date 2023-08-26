Hall was recalled by the Orioles on Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The 24-year-old lefty has struggled to a 5.94 ERA in 16.2 career MLB innings despite a 32.9 percent strikeout rate. He recorded a 4.57 ERA in 11 Triple-A starts at the beginning of this season before the Orioles elected to back him off and rebuild his arm strength at the team's spring training complex, as his velocity was down nearly three ticks. He's since returned to strike out 18 batters in 7.2 innings of relief and could be a weapon out of the bullpen down the stretch in Baltimore. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.