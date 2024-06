McCann went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

This was McCann's third multi-hit effort of the season and his first since April 16. He also picked up his second homer and first steal of the campaign. McCann's playing time remains limited while backing up star catcher Adley Rutschman, who received a day off Monday. McCann is at a .211/.224/.326 slash line through 98 plate appearances.