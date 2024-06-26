McCann went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-8 loss to the Guardians.

McCann was able to generate a run in three of his four at-bats. He had an RBI single in the second inning, a solo shot in the fourth and an RBI groundout in the seventh. The veteran catcher is 7-for-33 (.212) over 10 games in June, and he continues to see sparse playing time as backup to Adley Rutschman. For the year, McCann has a .202/.227/.325 slash line with three homers, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored, one stolen base and five doubles over 119 plate appearances.