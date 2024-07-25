McCann will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Marlins.

McCann will get the nod behind the plate for the series finale in Miami while top backstop Adley Rutschman receives a breather for the day game after a night game. Over 142 plate appearances on the season, McCann has provided a .211/.254/.323 slash line with three home runs, 17 runs, 13 RBI and one stolen base. Even if Rutschman were to miss extended time with an injury, McCann would likely be a low-end fantasy option at catcher while occupying a spot at the bottom of the order.