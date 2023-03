Morejon left Sunday's game against the Athletics with discomfort in the back of his arm, above his elbow, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

This is unfortunately all too familiar for Morejon, who has never topped 65.1 innings in a season despite the fact the Padres have continued to try developing him as a starting pitcher. He should be considered out indefinitely and any hopes of him breaking camp in the big-league rotation are likely dashed.