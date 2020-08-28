Morejon is scheduled to start Saturday against the Rockies, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Morejon was not guaranteed another start after going just 1.2 innings in his last one, but he will hold down a spot in the rotation for at least one more turn. He will have his work cut out for him Saturday, as he will be pitching in Coors Field and taking on a Rockies team that owns an .870 OPS in its home park.