Pomeranz (elbow) threw his third simulated inning Friday and will toss another bullpen session before potentially kicking off a minor-league rehab assignment, per MLB.com.

Pomeranz threw 26 pitches in his most recent sim game, increasing his output from his first two outings against live hitters. The lefty hurler's next steps aren't yet determined beyond an additional bullpen session in the coming days. Pomeranz hasn't pitched in a game for almost a year, so he's likely to require significant time to ramp up once he begins a rehab stint.