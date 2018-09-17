Padres' Francisco Mejia: Smashes walkoff grand slam
Mejia went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.
Mejia's first career grand slam capped off a five-run ninth inning that sent the fans in San Diego home happy. The 22-year-old has provided some thump since joining the majors this month, slashing .259/.333/.630 in 29 plate appearances. Manager Andy Green has stayed true to his word, splitting playing time between Mejia and Austin Hedges evenly. It will be interesting to see how the Padres' catching situation unfolds next season, as Mejia possesses tremendous offensive upside at the shallow position.
