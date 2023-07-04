Wacha was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 2, with right shoulder inflammation.
Wacha has been battling shoulder fatigue in recent weeks, though he was able to deliver five innings of one-run ball this past Saturday against the Reds to earn his eighth win of the season. He'll be eligible to return to the Padres' rotation shortly after the All-Star break.
