Bohm spent his time in the instructional league working on his defense, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Bohm hit a mediocre .252/.335/.324 in 40 games split across the three lowest levels of the minors in an injury-shortened first professional season. His bigger problems came on the defensive side of the ball, where he committed 10 errors and posted an .884 fielding percentage. That adds to the already significant concerns that he'll be able to stick at third base, as only two players (Kris Bryant and Troy Glaus) 6-foot-5 or taller have ever played 200 games at the position in the majors. Bohm's bat obviously becomes less exciting at first base, though pre-draft evaluations suggested that it's strong enough to profile there as well.