Bohm went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Padres.

Bohm has been on a tear as of late, picking up his fourth consecutive game with multiple hits. He also has an RBI in five straight contests, which is the longest such streak of his career. The 27-year-old is up to 60 RBI this season, good for fourth in the majors. Bohm is in the midst of a breakout campaign with a .307/.359/.489 slash line and seven home runs through 70 games.