Bohm went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Marlins.

He continues to rake in June with five home runs and 20 RBI in 24 games this month. Bohm was 1-for-16 in his last four games and got back on track, blasting his 10th homer on Sunday. The fifth-year breakout continues for Bohm, who now has 68 RBI this season, the third-most in the MLB. The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent third-basemen in MLB hitting .300/.350/.489 over 81 games.