Bohm went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

Bohm was named the National League's All-Star starter at third base earlier in the day, and his performance Wednesday was a good example of what he can do. He's up to 11 homers on the year, with five of them coming over his last 15 games. The 27-year-old has added a .299/.351/.494 slash line, 70 RBI, 40 runs scored, four stolen bases, 28 doubles and a triple over 84 contests.