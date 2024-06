Bohm went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, a stolen base and an additional RBI in Monday's win over the Tigers.

Bohm got started early Monday, slugging a two-run home run in the opening frame to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead. The 27-year-old wasn't done, recording three more hits including his MLB-leading 28th double of the season. Bohm has been excellent in the month of June, batting .329 with four home runs, six doubles, 17 RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases.