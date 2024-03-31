Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 26-year-old clubbed a two-run homer Opening Day but finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest Sunday as Chris Sale makes it consecutive lefty starters for Atlanta. Marsh had an .830 OPS in 133 games last season but fared worse against southpaws with a .229/.321/.396 slash line in 110 plate appearances, and he appears locked into the strong side of a platoon in left field to begin 2024. Cristian Pache is manning left field and batting eighth.