Kimbrel struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Kimbrel needed just eight pitches to set the Cubs down in order in the ninth inning. During his active nine-inning scoreless streak, Kimbrel's allowed just three hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch while striking out 16. The closer has a 3.82 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB through 33 innings this season, and he's up to 12 saves and three holds without a blown save on his ledger in 2023.