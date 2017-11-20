Phillies' Engelb Vielma: Claimed off waivers by Phillies
Vielma was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Monday.
The offensive numbers have gotten downright ugly as Vielma has advanced to the upper levels of the minors (.229/.273/.280 between Double- and Triple-A last year), but his defensive versatility gives him some real-life value. It appears Vielma will compete for a utility job in spring training, but he could be on the chopping block later in the offseason if the Phillies need to clear a spot for a free agent signing or trade acquisition.
