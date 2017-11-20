Vielma was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Monday.

The offensive numbers have gotten downright ugly as Vielma has advanced to the upper levels of the minors (.229/.273/.280 between Double- and Triple-A last year), but his defensive versatility gives him some real-life value. It appears Vielma will compete for a utility job in spring training, but he could be on the chopping block later in the offseason if the Phillies need to clear a spot for a free agent signing or trade acquisition.