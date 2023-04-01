Hoffman signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hoffman will make $1.3 million if he reaches the majors and can opt out at the start of May if not. The 30-year-old's 5.68 career ERA in parts of seven big-league seasons is poor even when considering he spent five years in Colorado and two in Cincinnati, but the Phillies might need him nonetheless. Philadelphia is currently without fourth starter Ranger Suarez (forearm) as well as likely sixth and seventh starters Andrew Painter (elbow) and Cristopher Sanchez (triceps). Even if Hoffman gets a call-up, however, he won't have much fantasy appeal.