Eflin was lifted two innings into his start Sunday against the Nationals after potentially aggravating the right knee injury he contended with during his previous outing, Joe Trezza of MLB.com report.

While the knee issue didn't prevent Eflin from returning to the mound Sunday on his normal four days' rest schedule, the right-hander never seemed comfortable against the Nationals. He tossed 28 of his 38 pitches for strikes and was charged with four earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two. Expect interim manager Rob Thomson to provide an update on Eflin's condition following the game.