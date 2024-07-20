Eflin (5-7) took the loss Friday against the Yankees, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The Rays right-hander labored in Yankee Stadium, issuing a season-worst four walks. Before this outing, Eflin hadn't granted four free passes in an appearance since Sept. 23, 2019, when a member of the Phillies' rotation. After opening the season with a 3.75 ERA across his first eight starts, the 30-year-old hasn't been as sharp over his last 10 outings, pitching to a 4.47 ERA and 44:9 K:BB in 56.1 innings. Eflin is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Blue Jays in Toronto.