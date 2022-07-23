Eflin (knee) is dealing with right patellofemoral pain and doesn't have a timetable to return, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Eflin was believed to be close to throwing a simulated game prior to the All-Star break, but the Phillies are now more concerned about his knee injury. He underwent tests during the All-Star break that didn't reveal structural damage, but he's no longer throwing off a mound and doesn't have a timetable to do so. Interim manager Rob Thomson said Eflin will go through a "really aggressive strengthening program" but won't resume mound work until he's making better progress in his recovery. The right-hander's injury isn't expected to end his season, but it's unclear when he'll be able to rejoin the Phillies.