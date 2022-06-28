Bednar is dealing with a lower-back issue and is unavailable Tuesday against the Nationals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Manager Derek Shelton said they are hoping to avoid an injured list stint for the back issue that Bednar has been dealing with, which had gone unreported until now. Two of Bednar's three blown saves have come in his last three appearances, and he has given up three runs while striking out seven in 3.2 innings over that stretch. It's unclear who would be next up behind Bednar, but Wil Crowe and Chris Stratton seem like potential options.