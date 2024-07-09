Bednar (oblique) has been sent to Double-A Altoona to begin a rehab assignment.
Bednar has missed the last two-plus weeks with a left oblique strain but was cleared for rehab games after getting through a bullpen session over the weekend with no issues. It's possible he requires just the one rehab appearance before being activated, although with the All-Star break looming the Pirates also have the option of taking things a little slower with their closer.
