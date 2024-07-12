The Pirates reinstated Bednar (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

The right-hander delivered a scoreless frame in his lone rehab appearance with Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, and that's apparently all the Pirates needed to see before bringing him back from the injured list. Bednar missed about three weeks due to the oblique strain, and he should reclaim closing duties from Aroldis Chapman now that he's healthy.