Brubaker (0-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings against the Braves. He struck out seven.

Brubaker allowed an RBI single to Adam Duvall in the second and RBI knocks to Dansby Swanson and Travis d'Arnaud in the third. However, the right-hander was able to mitigate the damage and finished the seventh inning for the first time this season. Across 12 starts and 58.2 innings, Brubaker sports a 4.60 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP with a 60:26 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.