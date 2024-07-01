Brubaker (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred from the Florida Complex League to Double-A Somerset on Sunday. He pitched three shutout innings for Somerset, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

This was Brubaker's third outing of his rehab assignment -- he previously pitched one game for Single-A Tampa and one game for the FCL Yankees. The right-hander looked good Sunday, throwing 30 of 47 pitches for strikes and yielding just one hit (a double). Brubaker appears to be building up his workload to take on a starting role, and he'll likely need a few more rehab outings before he's ready to be activated off the injured list. Once that happens, he may be optioned to Triple-A if there isn't a spot open in the big club's rotation.