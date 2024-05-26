Seager went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Seager had just two homers through the end of April, but his power swing has returned in a big way. The shortstop has clubbed six homers over his last six games and is now at 11 long balls on the year. He's also gone 13-for-37 (.351) during a 10-game hitting streak. Seager's surge has him up to a .258/.349/.447 slash line with 24 RBI, 25 runs scored, no stolen bases and three doubles through 49 contests overall.