Honeywell (elbow), who was in the midst of a throwing program before spring training was suspended, is still unlikely to make a return at any point during a 2020 season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander last pitched in 2017 due to multiple injuries, so he was already slated for a robust rehabilitation program before any thoughts of a 2020 return were seriously contemplated. Honeywell was on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule of bullpen sessions when spring training was suspended, and he's presumably still playing catch on his own at the moment. However, Toribio notes the Rays will need to see Honeywell prove his health at Triple-A Durham before signing off on a return, and with the possibility the minor-league season is cancelled outright, that opportunity may not ever be there this year. Additionally, the limitations brought about by current conditions rob Honeywell of the chance to face live hitters at the moment, slowing down the overall pace of his recovery in the process.