Rays' Brent Honeywell: Still unlikely to return in '20
Honeywell (elbow), who was in the midst of a throwing program before spring training was suspended, is still unlikely to make a return at any point during a 2020 season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander last pitched in 2017 due to multiple injuries, so he was already slated for a robust rehabilitation program before any thoughts of a 2020 return were seriously contemplated. Honeywell was on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule of bullpen sessions when spring training was suspended, and he's presumably still playing catch on his own at the moment. However, Toribio notes the Rays will need to see Honeywell prove his health at Triple-A Durham before signing off on a return, and with the possibility the minor-league season is cancelled outright, that opportunity may not ever be there this year. Additionally, the limitations brought about by current conditions rob Honeywell of the chance to face live hitters at the moment, slowing down the overall pace of his recovery in the process.
More News
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Continuing bullpen sessions for now•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Sent to minors camp•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Continues with bullpen sessions•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Completes bullpen session•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Resumes throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Sanchez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospects-only mock draft
Scott White and company went deep into the prospect pool in our latest mock draft.
-
Defending my Roto rankings
Frank Stampfl has some pretty drastic differences in his Roto rankings. He's here to defend...
-
Risers/fallers in a Florida/Arizona plan
Here are players who could be most impacted if the 2020 MLB season begins in spring training...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...