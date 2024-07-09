Honeywell allowed one hit across a scoreless inning Monday against the Mets.
Mitch Keller covered eight innings for the Pirates and Honeywell entered the game for the ninth inning with a six-run lead. The outing marked his big-league debut for 2024, and he'll likely be in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.
