The Pirates designated Honeywell for assignment Friday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh selected the 29-year-old's contract last weekend, but he won't stick in the big leagues after he allowed one earned run with a 1:2 K:BB over 3.1 frames in two appearances. Honey could return to Triple-A Indianapolis, where he has a 4.85 ERA in 31 outings this year, if he goes unclaimed on waivers.