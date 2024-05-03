DeLuca (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

DeLuca has missed the first month-plus of 2024 after fracturing his right hand on a hit-by-pitch in spring training, but after a six-game rehab stint at Triple-A Durham, DeLuca will join the big-league roster. The 25-year-old batted .300 in 25 plate appearances and walked four times with one strikeout at Durham. He'll immediately step into the lineup Friday, as he is starting in center field and batting eighth versus the Mets.