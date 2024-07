DeLuca went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Saturday against the Guardians.

DeLuca was in the lineup for the sixth time in the Rays' last nine games. He's earned that playing time primarily by subbing in for Josh Lowe against lefties, though he's also drawn three starts in center field in that span. DeLuca hasn't delivered much with the increased playing time, tallying one home run and three RBI with two runs scored while striking out at a 36 percent clip, though he does have six hits in 24 at-bats.