DeLuca went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Nationals.

DeLuca has been serving as the Rays' fourth outfielder, primarily getting playing time when a lefty is on the mound or when the team shifts Josh Lowe to designated hitter. He's started three of the team's last eight games in that role, though each of those starts came in the last five matchups. DeLuca hasn't made a strong case for more playing time by hitting just .163 across 138 plate appearances, though he did manage his sixth stolen base of the year Friday.