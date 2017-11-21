Yarbrough was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Monday.

Tampa Bay's decision to add Yarbrough to the 40-man roster will protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Yarbrough started 26 games at Triple-A Durham during the 2017 campaign. He adjusted to the higher level well, as he posted a 3.43 ERA and 1.16 WHIP to go along with a 159:39 K:BB.