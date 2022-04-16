Baz (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Baz underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late March. The Rays are evidently in no rush to bring him back, as he'll now be ineligible to pitch in the majors until early June. Whether or not he'll have a chance to be activated when first eligible is unclear. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Rays to add Javy Guerra, who was acquired in exchange for cash considerations Saturday.