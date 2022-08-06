Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sale played catch Friday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his broken pinkie finger.
Sale underwent surgery July 18, a procedure described as "an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalarix fracture." The club has not given a timetable for his return.
