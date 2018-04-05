Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Confirmed as starter Sunday

Rodriguez (knee) is scheduled to start Sunday against the Rays, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Rodriguez, who is working his way back from October knee surgery, has been cleared to make his 2018 big-league debut after getting through a minor-league start at extended spring training earlier in the week with no issues. The soon-to-be 25-year-old posted a 4.19 ERA and 150:50 K:BB across 137.1 innings (24 starts, one relief appearance) in 2017. The Red Sox will need to open up a spot on their 25-man roster prior to activating Rodriguez from the DL.